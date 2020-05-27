Washing car, watering of lawns banned in Chandigarh from June 1

chandigarh

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:51 IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has washing of cars and watering of lawns and courtyards between June 1 and July 31, in order to maintain sufficient water supply this summer.

Apart from it, overflowing overhead or underground tanks or leakages in water meter chambers will also be considered as water misuse.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said 18 teams have already been formed to check the wastage. The violation carries ₹2,000 fine. It will be recovered through water bills.

Repeat offenders will face snapping of connection and will have to pay ₹5,000 for restoring it. Last year, around 200 people were penalised.

What is prohibited?

Washing of vehicles, courtyards

Watering of lawns

Waste or misuse of water for any other reason

Overflow from overhead/ underground water tanks

Leakage from water meter chamber and desert cooler

Wastage of water due to non-installation of bib taps

Installation and use of booster pump on water supply line