Water supply hit in Chandigarh for two days

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The water supply in Chandigarh will remain disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The disruption will be caused due to the work of connecting the newly constructed clear water pump house (Phase V and VI rising mains) lines with the existing ones at water works in Sectors 32, 37 and 52.

There will be low-pressure water supply in the evening of January 15 and morning of January 16.

However, water will not be supplied in the afternoon on both days.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation had recently started supplying water three times a day.

It was after seven years that the afternoon supply was resumed in the city following the commissioning of Phases 5 and 6 of the Kajauli waterworks.

