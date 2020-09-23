e-paper
Water supply to be hit in parts of Chandigarh on Sept 25

The disruption is due to laying of a new pipeline in Sector 38 West

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Water supply to parts of the city will be disrupted on Friday.

Sectors 14-18, 21A, 22-25, 35-43, and 38 West besides Attawa, Badheri and Buterla will be affected. There will normal supply in the morning, but residents will receive no water in the afternoon and evening.

The disruption is due to laying of a new pipeline in Sector 38 West.

Chances of rain ahead

While water supply will remain disrupted, Chandigarh is likely to get more showers from Friday onwards.

The sky will remain cloudy, and the mercury will hover between 24°C and 36°C in the coming three days.

