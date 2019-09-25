‘Wedding Wish’ fails to find a match, asked to pay ₹10k fine, refund ₹80K

chandigarh

Finding Wedding Wish Private Ltd “deficient in rendering service”, the district consumer disputes redressal forum has asked the firm to refund ₹80,000 and pay ₹20,000 as compensation-cum-litigation cost to a woman and her daughter from Zirakpur.

Ravi Inder Singh, advocate for the complainant said the firm based in Sector 36, Chandigarh, had assured Gurmeet Kaur of finding a suitable match for her daughter Baldeep Dara and charged ₹80,000 for it. An agreement for the same was executed on August 13, 2017.

Baldeep was registered as a Royal Gold member. Subsequently, the company started sending profiles of prospective grooms to her without disclosing their contact number or addresses. The company avoided arranging meetings with the prospective match despite repeated requests from the complainants, the forum was told. The firm would ignore their calls and queries. Also, the profiles sent were not as per the preferences of the complainants, which was intimated to the company.

Denying allegation and pleading “no deficiency in service”, the firm’s managing director said that they provided the desired profiles as per the service agreement. The firm stated that they do not give assurance of 100% success to its client.

The forum observed: “We can gauge the worry and stress on complainant No.1 (the mother), who is a widow, to arrange for the marriage of her daughter but failed to get any assistance or services despite paying ₹80,000 to the firm.”

Finding the company “deficient in rendering proper service” to the complainants, the forum directed it to refund ₹80,000 with 9% interest, pay ₹10,000 as compensation and ₹10,000 as litigation expenses.

