e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wheat lifting picks up pace in Haryana

Wheat lifting picks up pace in Haryana

As per the claims of the government, the procurement on the second day picked up pace even as the commission agents in certain districts, including Jind, Bhiwani, Rewari and Rohtak, refused to participate in the procurement process

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government on Tuesday said that 1.82 lakh MT of wheat was procured from 16,546 farmers at different purchase centres across the state.

As per the claims of the government, the procurement on the second day picked up pace even as the commission agents in certain districts, including Jind, Bhiwani, Rewari and Rohtak, refused to participate in the procurement process.

In Karnal district and adjoining areas, commission agents held a protest in support of their demands. They have been mounting pressure on the government to revert to old procurement method, a demand that the state government has dubbed as ‘unreasonable’.

According to Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, 2.84 lakh MT of wheat has been procured from 25,559 farmers in the state since Monday, when the wheat procurement began.

On Tuesday, the government procured 23,934 MT of mustard from 8,318 farmers at 163 purchase centres. So far, the government has procured a total of 1.5 lakh MT of mustard from 55,391 farmers.

Arhtiyas stage protest in Karnal

Meanwhile, arhtiyas in Karnal held a protest and accused the officials of not allowing farmers to bring their produce to the mandis. They also threatened to declare an indefinite strike.

In Indri grain market too, commission agents launched an agitation, accusing the officials of adopting ‘pick and choose’ formula in calling farmers for bringing wheat to the mandis.

However, there was no major impact on the procurement operations in the district.

Officials involved in the procurement process said the commission agents were protesting against the transparency in procurement and steps such as e-kharid system.

Karnal DC Nishant Yadav said, “Most of the issues raised by the commission agents have been sorted out, but we cannot allow the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to sell their produce in our mandis as procuring the produce of local farmers is our priority.”

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news