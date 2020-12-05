e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wildbuzz: The lines of fate

Wildbuzz: The lines of fate

Rescuing a ‘saanp ka bachha’ and watching a White wagtail at a golf course

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 23:16 IST
Vikram Jit Singh
Vikram Jit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Cantor’s Black-headed snake in Khan’s palm.
The Cantor’s Black-headed snake in Khan’s palm.(PHOTO: VIKRAM JIT SINGH)
         

Human influences alter the lines of fate of even the most ‘missable’, obscure and furtive of creatures. Last Monday, tricity’s snake rescue expert Salim Khan was summoned to Panchkula’s Sector 19. People residing in a colony adjacent to the railway track were at their wit’s end. Two highly venomous Russell’s vipers were given to regularly sunbathing after emerging from the rubble of a wall that barricaded the track. Khan was able to nab one viper and while searching for the other, a commotion erupted among anxious onlookers. A lady’s eye chanced upon what she hysterically proclaimed a “saanp ka bachha”. Her blabbering further inflamed the situation as she declared the area was crawling with different venomous snakes and that a death was inevitable in the colony.

Khan rescued the 35-cm snake, which was innocently enjoying a spot of sunbathing, from the crowd’s frenzy but was left puzzled as he had never seen such a species. On examination of its photograph by taxonomy experts, the species was declared as probably the very uncommon, non-venomous Cantor’s Black-headed snake (Sibynophis sagittarius). It was possibly the first authentic record of the species from the greater Chandigarh region.

Very much an understudied species, this one does not grow to more than 55 cm as an adult. It dwells in a secretive manner, hiding under leaves, stones and fallen wood to ambush geckos and skinks. Its method of killing is to deploy multiple teeth to grip the prey while using its body coils to an extent to constrict the prey. The teeth in snakes act like hands: to grip and then direct the ingestion of the prey down the throat.

Tree art & wagging tails

Tree art at the 4th hole.
Tree art at the 4th hole. ( PHOTO: BRIG. BALWINDER SINGH SANDHU (RETD) )

There were a couple of Nature’s delightful asides to the ongoing Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational by Take Sports at the tree-lined and verdant Chandigarh Golf Club. Mature and majestic tall trees represent the principal challenge to the professional golfers fighting hard to win the prestigious trophy. Virtually each tree standing in the groves flanking the fairways has a story to tell, of a golf ball that struck it and rebounded. Mostly to the golfer’s detriment but occasionally to good luck when the ball had deflected to a clear patch. A creative soul has anonymously inscribed a fascinating graffiti of a golfer in action on the trunk of a stately tree to the right of the 4th hole green and adjacent to the cart path. Perhaps, to ward off the evil spirits of golf that dwell in trees!

A White wagtail forages along the 18th green.
A White wagtail forages along the 18th green. ( PHOTO: KESHAV SINGH / HT )

The 18th hole green is the arena of championship climax and is usually attended by galleries and caddies. In the interludes of peace and quiet when the action ebbs and the leadergroup is yet distant on the horizon, a delicate migratory bird, the White wagtail, seizes the opportunity to forage for insects in the ruffled 18th green collars. Like the resident stray dogs, whose tails tirelessly wag sideways in the fervent hope of having a morsel flung in their direction, this petite bird is also characterised by a wagging tail. Only that it is not a beggar’s tail. Also, the bird’s tail is incessantly wagged up and down as it runs about swiftly to pluck tiny insects and springs in the air to capture winged prey.

vjswild1@gmail.com

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In