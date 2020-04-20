Will be difficult to operate industries under new rules, businessmen tell Haryana govt

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:13 IST

Entrepreneurs from Haryana on Monday sought a more affirmative approach from the state government to resume industrial operations in the state during the ongoing lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

JN Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association said the government seems to be in an ambiguity over the resumption of industrial activity.

“The impression that I get is that the government does not want economic activity to be resumed. They just want to bide time till May 3. The conditions imposed make it practically impossible for us to run our businesses smoothly,” he said.

Mangla said the industry is apprehensive about the provisions of challan and prosecution.

A Panipat exporter, Amit Goel said the guidelines did not seem to be practical. “We should be allowed to start administrative operations by allowing 3-4 persons from the management staff. Subsequently, permission to scale up the manufacturing can be given. Also, we suggest that workers who want to come on bike or cycle should be allowed. That’s better than bringing them in buses,” said Goel.