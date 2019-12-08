Will get probed role of Randhawa, SSP in shielding ex-sarpanch’s killers: Sukhbir

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:11 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the role of jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman and others in sheltering “Congress goons” who murdered former Akali Dal sarpanch Dalbir Singh if SAD-BJP comes to power in 2022, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a gathering during a dharna outside the SSP office here on Saturday, Sukhbir said: “Two Congress leaders — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and party’s state president Sunil Jakhar — had implicated innocent people in false cases as a vendetta. Legal proceedings will be initiated against all police officials who had persecuted innocents on the directions of these Congress leaders.”

On the role of SSP Ghuman, Sukhbir said, “It took three weeks for the police to release the pictures of the accused. I warn the SSP that he too can be arrested under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and will have to explain a lot of things when we come to power.”

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said Dalbir’s killers were not being apprehended because “they had been given a safe haven at Randhawa’s residence in Chandigarh”. He said the Batala police’s investigations are going at a snail’s pace on purpose, evident from the fact that they released a sketch of the main accused 18 days after the ghastly crime.

Majithia said Randhawa had rubbed salt on the wounds of the victim family by referring to the murder a “mamooli (small)” issue. “A full-fledged attempt is being made to derail the investigation as the police are functioning as per the diktats of the jails minister,” he said.

He said Dalbir was not the only one who was targeted by Randhawa. “Earlier Budh Singh — the poster boy of the loan-waiver scheme, who had exposed the Congress government on its promises — was attacked by a Congress leader’s son at Randhawa’s instance,” Majithia said.

Majtihia also rake up how gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was allegedly being patronised by Randhawa and being allowed to use mobile phone in jail. He said the extortion racket of Jaggu had grown manifold. He also highlighted how Randhawa batted for history-sheeter Manpreet Manna who was killed recently by a rival gang in Mansa.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman, he refused to comment on the accusations of SAD leaders, saying “the police is working as per the law”.

Ready to face any probe: Randhawa

Randhawa denied to the allegations, saying: “I am ready to face any judicial probe or CBI probe as is being demanded by the SAD leaders. But at the same time, Sukhbir should get probed Majithia’s links with drug dealers and gangsters.”

The minister further said he was ready to give his consent for a probe in writing and expected the same from Sukhbir and Majithia. The minister said the Majithia’s statement is akin to the pot calling the cattle black.