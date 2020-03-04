Will install 48 STPs to prevent sewage flow into Ghaggar: Bajwa

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:11 IST

Rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the department will install 48 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent sewage flow into the seasonal river Ghaggar.

The minister announced this on the floor of the House on a calling attention moved by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Harinder Singh Chandumajra.

Chandumajra through the motion had claimed contamination in the river waters due to industrial waste of factories in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Haryana’s Ambala.

“But installing STPs would not solve the purpose as these plants will treat municipal waste and not industrial waste. The Ghaggar flows through my constituency and untreated industrial flowing in it is a serious health hazard,” the MLA said.

Replying to a motion moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, sports and youth affairs minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi informed the House that trials were conducted at the Mahilpur football academy from February 29 to March 1, and 10 outstanding players in the under-19 age group were selected. The MLA told the House that a football academy run from Senior Secondary School for Girls, Mahilpur, which has produced prominent players like Olympian Jarnail Singh was not included in the trials. He demanded for conducting trials again as the players of the academy were feeling let down.