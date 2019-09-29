Winds of Change: It’s curtains for Ludhiana’s last British-era police station building

chandigarh

The Division Number 8 police station, the city’s last standing police station that was established in the Colonial era, is all set to be demolished. The police department is planning to raze the 85-year-old building situated on Club Road, and construct a modern police station there.

The building was constructed in 1937 and the Sadar police station was first established here. The police station, however, was shifted to a new building in 2009 adjoining the old building and the Division Number 8 police station, which was earlier running from a temporary building, was shifted to the old building the same year.

The building depicts the working environment of police in the British era.

Spread over at least 500 square yards, the building has a lawn near its main gate and a backyard for keeping confiscated items. The munshi room has been designed in such a way that the munshi can keep tabs on the main gate as well as the lockups while performing his routine duty. There is a sentry post in front of the main gate of the police station as well.

Attachment with history

The plan to demolish the building has evoked a mixed response within the police force as some officials feel that the Colonial era structure, which is intact, should be preserved.

Sources said a number of police officials have been making requests to the higher ups to not demolish the building.

According to the police officials who worked here, they have developed an attachment with the building, which has at least three fully grown trees in the verandah.

The police officials said the rooms in the building have been designed in such a way that the police station remains cool in summers and warm in winters. The roof of the building is also intact supported by concrete girders, the officials said.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Deepak Pareek said, “The Punjab Police Housing Corporation has been constructing police station buildings in the state. The work on the Division Number 8 police station building will start in one or two months. A multi-level building has been proposed here.”

He added that they will take up the point of preserving the British era building of the police station with the senior officials.

The district police had restored the façade and some structures in the Police Lines in 2018 at a cost of ₹20 lakh. The Ludhiana Police Lines, having restrooms of the British era and classical Colonial buildings, is the oldest in Punjab — established in 1867.

Changing times

Earlier, the police department had razed the 161-year-old building of the Mullanpur Dakha police station under the Ludhiana rural police. The new building of the Mullanpur Dakha police station was inaugurated in 2018.

In the city, the Division Number 1, Sahnewal and Sadar police stations were established during the British rule. Old buildings of Sahnewal and Division Number 1 police stations have already been demolished to construct new buildings.

