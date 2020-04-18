With 9 fresh cases, Haryana count climbs to 232

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:17 IST

Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 232, officials said.

While four positive cases, all having Tablighi Jamaat link were reported from Palwal, three were from Sonepat and one case each from Nuh and Panchkula. In Panchkula, the new case was reported from Pinjore on Friday night, which also has the Tablighi link.

As many as 14 patients— six from Palwal, four from Nuh, three from Faridabad and one from Ambala— were discharged after they were cured of the infection on Saturday. So far, 100 patients have been discharged at various districts.

Also, reports of 2,143 samples are still awaited, the health department bulletin said. As many as 10,454 samples have so far been sent for testing, of which 8,093 were found negative. The bulletin said 14,052 people are still under surveillance in the state.

DELHI COP AMONG THREE TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

Three people, including a Delhi policeman, from Sonepat are among those who have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Sonepat civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said apart from the Delhi policeman, among the two infected persons are a combine harvester machine driver and a vegetable vendor.

The Delhi policeman, a resident of Sonepat’s Rasoi, was admitted to the isolation ward here. A combine driver hailing from Karnal’s Sirsi village, who had come to Kakroi village for wheat harvesting was admitted at a private hospital in Sonepat. The third person is a street vendor. All these patients have been referred to the Government Medical College in Sonepat.

RUNAWAY CORONA SUSPECT HELD

A suspected patient, who had fled from a government hospital in Delhi, was arrested at Rohtak’s Sampla block on Friday night, police said. A resident of Sonepat, Amit Kumar, who was working as driver in Delhi was admitted at the hospital after one of his relative was found positive. He fled the hospital on Friday night by dodging the security guards.

ANM worker tests + in Ambala

An ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) worker, who was on duty at the containment zone, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The district has recorded eight cases till now of which three patients have recovered. Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “A 35-year-old female ANM worker who was on duty at the containment zone in Ambala cantonment from the last ten days has tested positive. Her family and contacts have been quarantined. Their samples are being taken.”