With over 94K cases in Himachal courts, state seeks to simplify revenue laws

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:57 IST

With more than 94,000 revenue cases pending in court, the Himachal Pradesh government is working on simplifying revenue laws for early disposal of the cases.

State revenue minister Mahender Singh Thakur said this after presiding over a meeting of the expert committee set up by the state government on land laws. The members gave suggestions on matters of partition, mutation, demarcation and correction in entries in records.

The minister said that at present there are 94,902 cases pending in revenue courts in the state. These include 29,313 cases of partition, 18,025 cases of demarcation, 25,251 cases of mutation, 2,497 cases of correction in entries, 2,837 cases of encroachment and 16,790 other cases.

He said that Himachal government has made a provision of providing three biswa land for the construction of houses in the rural areas and two biswa in the urban areas to homeless and landless families. Besides, the provision of distribution of nautor land in the tribal areas has been made but due to the implementation of the Forest Conservation Act, the distribution of land was not being done in these areas.

Nautor land means the right to use, with the sanction of the authorities waste land belonging to the government outside towns, reserved and demarcated protected forests and outside such areas as may be notified from time to time by the state government.

ENSURE TIMEBOUND DELIVERY OF SUMMONS

The committee had a detailed discussion on this issue.

The members of committee said that the cases of partition, mutation, demarcation and correction in entries often get delayed due to untimely delivery of summons, thus a timebound system should be ensured.

Besides, simplification of the settlement process and the use of technology were also suggested at the meeting.

Amendments in Sections 45,104 and 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land-Reform Act, 1972, were suggested to make it more practical. Deliberations were also held to improve the provision of Section 118 so that its main objectives could be accomplished.

A sub-committee was constituted under the chairmanship of MLA Ram Lal Thakur with Jagat Singh Negi, Rakesh Singha, Narendra Thakur, Balbir Singh and Bikram Jaryal as it members.

The sub-committee would submit its recommendations on issues discussed at the meeting and other suggestions before November 30.

Additional chief secretary, revenue, RD Dhiman, land record director CP Verma, settlement officer Manmohan Sharma besides official and non-official members were present at the meeting.