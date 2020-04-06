With six fresh infections, cases in Haryana jump to 76

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:26 IST

Six fresh Covid-19 cases — five from Nuh and one from Gurugram — were reported in Haryana on Sunday even as the virus has infiltrated into 14 districts of the state, infecting 76 people so far.

According to health minister Anil Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, at least 29 of the total 76 Covid-19 positive cases are of the Tablighi Jamaat followers, who are linked to the last month’s congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Last week, Haryana Police had traced 1,305 Tablighi Jamaat workers, including 106 foreign nationals, in different districts of the state.

Nuh district in Mewat area, close to the national Capital, has emerged as the hotbed of Tablighi missionaries. As many as 636 Jamaat workers, including 57 foreigners and 528 from other states, were traced to Nuh district alone.

As per the health department officials, of the total 76 positive cases, four are from Sri Lanka, one from Nepal and 20 from other Indian states such as Tamil Nadu (5), Kerala and West Bengal (3 each), Telangana and Bihar (2 each), and one each from UP, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Among the 14 of total 22 Haryana districts from where confirmed coronavirus cases have emerged, Gurugram remains on the top with 18 positive cases, followed by Palwal (17) and Faridabad (14). Hisar, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak and Sonepat districts have reported one case each so far.

While 15 patients have been discharged, 61 are still undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Haryana.

The results of 482 samples are awaited, while 492 people are currently admitted to hospitals, according to the state health department.

On asking about reports that there could be more Jamaat workers in the state who were yet to be tracked down, Vij said, “We believe we have traced all of them. We expect them to come forward and report to the district administration concerned... If they fail to do so over the next couple of days, then strict action as per law will be taken against them.”

UNION MINISTER VISITS JHAJJAR AIIMS

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jhajjar’s Badsa extension and interacted with two coronavirus patients through video-conferencing.

Harsh Vardhan said total 162 patients, who have been referred from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, are undergoing treatment here.

“The doctors and other medical staff are doing a noble service amid the coronavirus scare. I am hopeful that India will win this fight against the deadly infection,” he added.

Notably, most of the patients admitted here had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.