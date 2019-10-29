Woman ASI, her friend held with heroin in Tarn Taran

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:19 IST

A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police and her male friend were arrested in Tarn Taran district’s Patti for allegedly peddling drugs, with police claiming to have recovered 50 gram heroin from them.

The accused were identified as Renu Bala (47) of New Ranjit Avenue in Patiala and Nishan Singh (45) of Patti. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs and Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.

As per the first information report (FIR), a team comprising two ASIs and others at a naka near the Patti bus stand on Monday night saw Renu, who is posted at the Urban Estate police post in Patiala, and Nishan coming on foot from the civil hospital side. On sighting the cops, she threw a polybag and the two tried to escape, the FIR read.

The team chased and apprehended the duo and checked the plastic bag she had thrown only to find the contraband in it.

Renu had befriended Nishan on Facebook and the two had been smuggling contraband in the area for the last few months, a police official said.

“Our preliminary probe has revealed that the accused had already peddled three to four consignments in the area. Further investigation is on to ascertain as to whom the seized heroin was to be delivered,” said Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kawaljeet Singh.

Officials said the accused were being interrogated by the police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) wing to ascertain their drug-related links.



Departmental probe ordered against SHO

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday ordered a departmental inquiry against Urban Estate station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai for lack of supervision over his subordinates.

“All the SHOs have been directed to maintain proper supervision on their subordinates,” Sidhu said.

“She was posted at the Urban Estate police station since June 19 and was on medical leave for the last two months. We came to know that she smuggled heroin from New Delhi and went to hand it over to Nishan,” he added.



Led a lavish lifestyle,drove swanky SUV

ASI Renu Bala, who was arrested in Tarn Taran for allegedly smuggling drugs, led a lavish lifestyle and drove a swanky SUV, an official posted in Patiala said. Besides, she owns commercial and other properties in Patiala. “She remained posted at different police stations in Patiala only. Her husband is also an ASI and is posted at the Sadar police station,” he added.

“She was quite active on social media. But soon after her arrest, her Facebook account got deactivated,” the Patiala SSP said.

Renu joined the police force in February 1992.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:19 IST