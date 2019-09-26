Words of Wisdom: ‘Tide over challenges, keep an even keel for a smooth sailing’

chandigarh

When the wind does not blow your way, adjust the sails.

At 17, Sunil Lanba had a choice between pursuing his ambition of becoming a doctor and following the family tradition of joining the navy. Since he had a high merit to become one of the 24 naval cadets of the National Defence Academy’s 1974 batch, he chose the tradition of a life in the Indian Navy and rose to become its chief.

“The navy is a way of life, much more than a job or service to the country. My father, commander Rajinder Singh Lanba, and my grand uncle served in the navy, too. For 62 years, the navy has been my life and given a chance, I’d love to live it all over again,” says the suave and soft-spoken admiral, who has finally dropped the anchor at Panchkula, his retirement home.

Originally from Amarpur village in Haryana’s Palwal district, he admits the family’s tradition of serving the navy has ended with the third generation. “My eldest daughter is an investment banker, son a biotech engineer in Boston and younger daughter a human resource manager in Perth. It’s a fact, the percentage of wards of defence officers choosing to join the armed forces is on the decline. I think it’s because the world has opened up for their generation and they have far more career choices and opportunities. But nothing compares to the charm of a life in the uniform, and the navy has the smartest one.”

SILENT SERVICE

Traditionally, he says, the navy is different from the army and the air force. “Of the three, we are the silent service. We have unique challenges where a sailor spends 150-200 days a year at sea during different periods. Our area of operation is not visible here but we are a formidable force. During the Kargil war, the navy was forward deployed and in my opinion, we made a difference. The terrain may be different but the values of integrity, leadership and team work bind and steer the services together.”

Life at sea can be very busy and there’s never a dull moment. There is bonhomie and camaraderie but the fact is that a smooth sea never made a skilful sailor. “There is a pan-India allocation for recruitment and 85% of those who join the academy are non-swimmers. With dedication and commitment, they learn the ropes and tide over challenges as a team whether it’s fighting sea-sickness in rough seas during the monsoon or working days together away from their families,” says admiral Lanba, who has commanded four frontline warships, INS Kakinada (minesweeper), INS Himgiri (frigate), and INS Ranvijay and INS Mumbai (both destroyers).

He holds his tenure as second-in-command on board aircraft carrier INS Viraat as the most challenging. “I was the executive officer responsible for running the ship at a time when it was overdue for retrofitting and modernisation. There were many a material challenges but team work helped tide over them,” says the former chief who specialised in navigation and direction.

SELF-RELIANT FORCE

He takes pride in the fact that the Indian Navy is a builder’s and not a buyer’s navy. Since the ’60s, large teams of naval designers and architects have ensured that the country develops the capability of building ships in its shipyards instead of looking abroad. “We’re self-reliant. The navy has been committed to make in India with a long-term perspective plan.”

Asked about his biggest achievement, he says, “When I took over as navy chief, I was clear in the mind on where I wanted to take the navy in three years. My biggest achievement was to bring the focus on operational preparedness. As a leader, I’m sure I made a positive difference.”

Though the nation has seen phenomenal development over six decades, the one change he hopes to see is a more effective education system both at school and university levels. “Education needs to be skill-oriented and practical. We need to get rid of learning by rote.”

CITY CONNECT

On why he chose to settle down in Panchkula, admiral Lanba says, “Our initial choice was the national capital region but we decided on this town because of better air quality and manageable distances. In four months, we’ve found this is a peaceful place with three golf courses. I finally get the opportunity to catch up on reading.”

LIFE LESSONS

Keep commitments and work with dedication. Strive to excel.

Be forthright. Put across your views with facts and figures. If overruled, respect the leader’s decision.

Face life’s challenges head on. A smooth sea never made a skilful sailor.

Behind every strong sailor is a stronger family that stands by him.

