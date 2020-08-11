e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Work halts at Ludhiana Vet Varsity’s surgery-radiology dept after Covid-19 scare

Work halts at Ludhiana Vet Varsity’s surgery-radiology dept after Covid-19 scare

Five persons, including three teachers, an attendant managing animals and another one dealing with X-rays asked to isolate

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana.
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
         

Services in the surgery and radiology department at the Veterinary Hospital of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) were suspended on Tuesday till further orders after a common relative of two attendants tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing details, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, dean, College of Veterinary Science, said facilities such as X-ray, ultrasound and surgeries on small and large animals had been suspended.

“A common relative of our two attendants in the department (tested) Covid-19 positive so we are (being) careful to break the chain of virus transmission,” he said.

As authorities and staff at the Veterinary Hospital had to deal with a large number of persons daily, “so precautionary measures are imperative for the welfare of the community,” Brar added.

Samples of the attendants were being tested at GADVASU’s new lab which was inaugurated on Monday.

Harpreet Singh, the institute’s public relations officer, said five persons, including three teachers, an attendant managing animals and another one dealing with X-rays had been asked to isolate.

Other departments of the hospital would remain open, he added.

GADVASU’s veterinary hospital is one of the biggest treatment centres in the area catering to injured or sick pets, cows, buffaloes and even wild animals.

