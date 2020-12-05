Year after 26-year-old’s death, 6 engineering students booked for murder in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Over a year after a 26-year-old man was found dead on his scooter at Barota Road near Sidhwan Canal, six engineering students were booked for murder on Friday.

The accused Amandeep Singh of Badar Dod village, Moga; Harsimran Singh of Rama village, Moga; Harry of Sandor village, Sangrur; Naman of Chandigarh; Kashyap of Phillaur ;and Sumit of Patiala were engineering students. They lived in the same paying guest accommodation in Bachittar Nagar near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill Road as the victim, Daya Singh of Randhirgarh village of Jagraon, who was found dead on the intervening night of October 8 and 9, 2019.

Daya’s family filed a case against the six men after they got ahold of CCTV footage from the area where Daya was found dead and spotted the accused roaming in the vicinity.

The victim’s father, Balwinder Singh, in his complaint told the police that his son’s body was found lying on the scooter, his clothes were disorderly and there were scratches on the top of his feet which suggested he was dragged to the spot.

Police recommend narco-analysis

Initially, inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Investigating officer sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said, “The post mortem report had found that Daya had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, his clothes were dishevelled and his feet were scratched, which prompted further investigation. I have recommended narco-analysis (truth serum test) of the accused.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Hard road to justice: Victim’s father

“I had filed complaints on February 7, 2020 and June 11, 2020 and also handed over the CCTV footage to the police, but the cops kept putting of the matter and did not lodge an FIR against the accuse. We kept persisting and finally the accused were booked,”said Balwinder Singh.

However, police say they had to investigate the matter from different angles before booking the accused as the postmortem report did not indicate that the victim was murdered.