Youth shot dead in Hisar village

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:11 IST

A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by five people while he was returning home in Narnaund area of Hisar district on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased Rahul Kumar, a resident of Narnaund area, had recently come out of the prison on bail, police officials said.

The accused are absconding.

In his complaint, victim’s father Krishan Kumar said his son was returning on a motorcycle with a friend when one of the accused Jai Bhagwan along with his four friends chased Rahul on two motorcycles and opened fire on him.

Kumar said Rahul received injury on his hand and fell on the ground after which Jai Bhagwan and the others fired more bullets on him. Later, they fled the spot, he said, adding that Rahul’s friend managed to escape and informed his father. They took Rahul to a private hospital in Hisar, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources said prima facie the matter is of an old rivalry. They said a few days ago Rahul and some of his friends had threatened and even entered the house of Jai Bhagwan over some old dispute. Rahul was sent to jail in the same case and was out on bail.

Investigating officer Dalbir Singh, “A case under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered. The body was sent for postmortem at a local hospital in Hisar.”