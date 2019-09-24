Zirakpur man falls to death from 9th floor, family cries foul

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:52 IST

A 28-year-old man fell to his death from the window of his ninth-floor apartment at Maya Garden in Zirakpur in wee hours of Monday.

It is not yet clear whether it was an accidental death, suicide or murder. While the victim’s family has alleged foul play, police are awaiting the postmortem report before taking further action.

Victim Krishan Verma had completed his masters in pharmacy from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Mohali and was working with a healthcare firm in Baddi for the past four months. He belonged to Panipat and was staying in the apartment on rent along with some friends.

Krishan’s brother Tanuj Verma said he could not have committed suicide. Tanuj said he had talked to his brother a couple of days back, and he was planning to come home on October 2.

Tanuj alleged an unknown man was present in Krishan’s room when the incident took place around 1:30am. It was this man who had informed Krishan’s friend that he had fallen off the window.

Krishan’s father Ghanshyam Dass urged police to conduct a thorough investigation. The postmortem is yet to be conducted. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings and are awaiting the postmortem report.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:52 IST