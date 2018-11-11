Hours before Chhattisgarh assembly elections, state Congress vice president Ghanaram Sahu resigns

Hours before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, state Congress vice president Ghanaram Sahu today announced his resignation from the party.

Sahu is the second senior leader to quit the party ahead of the state election. Earlier this month, the party’s state working president and tribal leader Ramdayal Uike had resigned to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sahu, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Gunardehi constituency in the 2008 assembly election, was reportedly unhappy at not being fielded in the current polls.

Polling will be held in 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts of the state Monday, while the remaining seats in the 90-member assembly will vote on November 20. The BJP, headed by chief minister Raman Singh, is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 22:03 IST