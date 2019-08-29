From the archives of the Hindustan Times: August 29

chronicles

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:57 IST

Constitution amended to create Nagaland (1962)

New Delhi- By an overwhelming majority, the Lok Sabha today (August 28) amended the Constitution for the 13th time to pave the way for a separate State of Nagaland in pursuance of an agreement between the Government and the Naga People’s Convention.

In a vigorous speech, Prime Minister Nehru invited the Nagas to become equal partners in the Indian Union and expressed the hope that the proposed arrangements would bring about a change of heart so that the area of co-operation may expand.

Moving for consideration of the Constitution (Thirteenth) Amendment Bill and the State of Nagaland Bill, and in his reply to the general debate on both, he emphasized that considering the background and the trouble in the past, it was a happy consummation that the Government should have been able to solve the problem not merely by military means but by political and friendly approach.

On a motion by Mr Nehru, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill was adopted by a majority of 313 votes to 5 after several Opposition amendments had been pressed to division and lost. Two of them, standing in the name of Mr H. V. Kamath, sought to name the proposed State Naga Pradesh and to provide for the Governor’s orders being laid before Parliament. The debate on the Nagaland Bill will be resumed tomorrow.

Dissenting voice

The Bills received general support of the House, the lone dissenting voice being that of Jan Sangh, Mr U.M. Trivedi who thought that creation of a new State would be the beginning of India’s disintegration. He was accused by Mr Nehru of adopting a “frog-in-the-well” attitude. He tore Mr Trivedi’s arguments to shreds and told him that, in the name of unity he was making statements that would divide the country. “Our approach has been to build a united India with the goodwill of the people and by preserving its variety.”

Jumna menaces city power station (1967)

New Delhi- Swollen by the heavy discharge from Tajewala and drains in Delhi, the Jumna rose four feet above the danger mark of 672 feet, and posed serious threat to the Rajghat power house tonight.

Small bunds were being constructed outside the power station to save the turbines from the flood waters. Chief Engineer R. Seth said the power station was “so far” safe.

The floods claimed three lives today (August 28). Two old women were drowned in flooded wells near Nangloi and a two year old girl in a nullah in Gulabi Bagh.

Almost all drains flowing into the river have been closed because they have started flowing back. Hundreds of huts in Jumna Bazar were flooded in the backwash of a nullah.

3-way mass repatriation soon (1973)

New Delhi- India and Pakistan today (August 28) signed an agreement which would go a long way in erasing the bitter memories of the 1971 war and fostering a spirit of reconciliation among the three nations in the sub-continent.

The agreement also implies Pakistan’s de facto recognition of Bangladesh as the text repeatedly refers to Bangladesh as a non-participant third party.

The agreement is understood to have laid down a time-schedule for simultaneous repatriation of the Pakistan war prisoners in India, the stranded Bengalis in Pakistan and the Pakistan nationals in Bangladesh. It marked the successful culmination of the negotiations which started in Islamabad last month and were continued in New Delhi for 11 days ending this evening.

India’s team was led by Mr P. N. Haksar, the former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who was given the rank of a Minister of State for his special assignment. Mr Aziz Ahmed, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Defence in Premier Bhutto’s newly reconstituted Government, led the Pakistan team.

The text of the agreement was finalised at a meeting of the two delegations today. Mr Haksar reported the details of the agreement to the Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet, which was summoned this afternoon specially for the purpose.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:56 IST