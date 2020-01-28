From the archives of the Hindustan Times: January 28

chronicles

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:53 IST

Hazare’s century in each innings (1948)

Adelaide- Vijay Hazare, India’s Vice-Captain, is the first Indian cricketer to earn-the distinction of scoring a century in each innings of a Test and his performance today will stand out to be one of the greatest achievements in the history of cricket.

Hazare’s invaluable contribution of 116 runs to India’s first innings total of 381 and his unbeaten 102 to the second innings total of 188 for the loss of six wickets helped India to recover from a bad position and raised hopes of averting an innings defeat. The Indian batting again failed at a critical stage. The tourists, however, still need 160 runs with four wickets intact if they are to avoid an innings defeat.

Lindwall was chiefly responsible for the quick fall of wickets in India’s second innings. He sent back Mankad and Amarnath to the pavilion before they could score. When the score board read zero for one and zero for two, it was Hazare who stemmed the rot with the helpful stand given by Gul Mahomed and Adhikari. Lindwall’s final figures today read 8 over’s, 3 maiden, 21 runs and 4 wickets.

Johnson fully deserved his four wickets for 64 runs. Phadkar was the top scorer in the first innings with 123.

India following on 293 runs behind, made a disastrous start, Lindwall in his opening over sent back both Mankad and Amarnath, breaking the backbone of the Indian batting.

Mankad was never comfortable and could not manage the seventh delivery, while Amarnath trying to turn the next ball was bowled by the swerve.

The importance of a shock attack on a good wicket was proved by India finding themselves in a hopeless position after the very first over. India badly misses pace bowlers.

India today lost five wickets for the addition of 82 runs in their first innings Johnson, bowling round the wicket, beat Hazare with the spin, while Kishenchand found Lindwall’s pace too much.

India goes gay on Republic day (1950)

New Delhi- Unforgettable scenes of enthusiasm and rejoicing marked the beginning of a new era in the history of India yesterday when the Republic of India was born with the swearing in of Dr Rajendra Prasad as its first President.

The glittering ceremony in the Durbar Hall of Government House, the excitement of hundreds of thousands of people lining the five-mile route through which the President drove in State and the spectacularly colorful parade at Irwin Stadium where the President hoisted the National Flag and took the Republic salute will remain in people’s memory for long.

It was the people’s day, and they left no one in doubt about it. They crowded the streets, roofs and all available vantage points all along the route right from Government House to Irwin Stadium. Even though they could not watch the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers being sworn in they associated themselves with the ceremony by rushing into the forecourt of Government House and expressing their joy at the inauguration of the Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony at Government House and the accompanying functions were most impressive. They took about two hours and went off exactly as planned. The audience in the Durbar Hall felt thrilled first when Rajaji read out the Proclamation establishing the Republic and next when the President took the oath of office in the national language and also made his brief speech first in Hindi and then in English.

While crowds were awaiting expectantly, the President in white cap, black achkan and white pyjamas, stepped down the Durbar Hall steps to the State Coach accompanied by his Private Secretary, his Military Secretary, and two picturesquely dressed A.D. C.s. The 35-year-old coach specially renovated for the occasion, bearing the new State emblem of Asoka’s Capitol, and drawn by six sturdy Australian valours had already pulled up at the foot of the steps. The trappings of its saddlery had also been changed from crowns to Asoka Capitols. As Dr Rajendra Prasad stepped into the coach and the two A. D. C.s took their seats facing him there were shouts of jai and crowds once again made a rush through the cordons.

Republic Day honours for Army men (1950)

New Delhi- Major Som Nath Sharma, who laid down his life but saved Kashmir, has been given the distinction of being the first recipient of the highest military honour under the Republic.

Param Vir Charkra which like the Victoria Cross in the U.K. is the highest award for personal valour has been granted posthumously to Major Sharma of the 4th Battalion of Kumon Regiment and to L/Naik Karam Singh, M.M. of the1st Battalion, the Sikh Regiment.

If Major Sharma’s gallant action had not held the enemy for five vital hours the aerodrome would have gone and with it Kashmir.

Among the other awards is that of Maha Vir Chakra to Brigadier Usman the defender of Naushahra, who too died in fighting. It is said that Major Sharma cancelled his leave to respond to the call for duty in Kashmir telling his people: “My life is for my nation. What if I am unwell?” So he went to his post and held it against heaviest odds. It is needless to say that his example proved most heartening to soldiers and created great confidence in the valour of the young Indian leaders of Indian jawans.

The official citation says: “Maj. Sharma’s leadership Gallantry and tenacious, defence were such that his men, though outnumbered by seven to one, were insured to fight the enemy for six hours and avert imminent danger to Srinagar and the aerodrome on the morning of November 3. 1947.

Maj. Sharma, with his company was holding an important position near Badgaom village in the Srinagar Valley when an attack against his position was launched by a vastly superior force.