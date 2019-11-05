From the archives of the Hindustan Times: November 5

chronicles

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:02 IST

India’s first mountaineering institute (1954)

Darjeeling: Mr Nehru today (November 4) laid the foundation-stone of India’s first Institute of Mountaineering on Birch Hill, Darjeeling, as saffron-robed Lamas chanted hymns and blew the long horn to ward off evil spirits.

“It is not to belittle her,” Mr. Nehru said pointing to the snow-capped Kanchenjunga nearby, “but to make our friendship closer. The mighty mountain has been a witness of India’s destiny from time immemorial. She is our old friend and guide.”

“Mr. Nehru said, after the conquest of Everest, a new chapter of adventure had been written. Along with the outside world, India and Nepal were thrilled and happy. “The mighty Himalaya is a symbol of link between India and Nepal and it protects us too.”

Mr. Nehru said, after the conquest of Everest, West Bengal’s Chief Minister felt that an institution to impart training to climbers should be started. Mr. Tensing and other Sherpas were sent to Switzerland to get some training. Today the institution of mountaineering had become a reality.

Mr. Nehru said: We want to make new India strong. We require strength both mental and physical. The responsibility for this lies on our young generation. It is they who, equipped with such strength, will make India as mighty as the Himalayas. We have no quarrel with others. We want to live in peace and make our country great.

UNITED EFFORT

Mr. Nehru referred to the presence of the Nepalese Prime Minister at the function and said he was happy, because in this great work both India and Nepal should work together. In India there were so many races, speaking so many languages. In this institute, people of various races would come to learn and they would have to live together and work unitedly.

Presiding over the function, the State Governor, Dr Mukerjee, said the challenge before India today was to build up a united nation.

Bangla adopts Constitution; poll in March (1972)

Dacca- The Bangla Desh Constituent Assembly today (November 4) passed the Constitution for the People’s Republic of Bangla Desh.

The Constitution will come into force on Dec. 16 and the General elections will be held on March 7, 1973.

Nationalism, Socialism, secularism and democracy will form part of the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

The State’s aim is to establish a socialist society free from ex-protection through democratic processes.

The rule of law, fundamental human rights, freedom equality and justice- political economic and social- have been guaranteed for the citizens.

The Construction provides for the establishment of a unitary form of Government in parliamentary democracy with the executive powers of the Republic exercised by the Prime Minister.

There shall be a Cabinet which shall be collectively responsible to Parliament. All executive actions of the Government shall be taken in the name of the President and there shall be a Head of Sate to be elected by Parliament.

Winding up the 18-day-long debate on the Constitution Bill, Prime Minister Shelkh Mujibur Rehman declared hat the first Constitution of Banda Desh would be brought into force from Dec. 16.

He told the Assembly that on Dec. 16 last years the Pakistani Army had surrendered to the allied forces making the country totally free from foreign domination.

“We like to memorise this historic day by making our Constitution effective from the very day,” he said, amidst thunderous applause from the House.

This was for the first time the Bengalis were having their own Constitution adopted for them by their elected representatives he added.

The Prime .Minister said the House would again meet on Dec. 14 to enable the framers of the Constitution to put their signature on the original Constitution which was being written in hand.

Indian troops crush Male coup (1988)

New Delhi- In a swift operation crack Indian para troopers today (November 4) successfully crushed the coup bid by foreign mercenaries in Maldives and helped President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom to secure full control of the strategic island republic in the Indian Ocean.

As a result of the operation that ended around 2.30 a.m. today the paratroopers who were air-lifted from Indian bases chased away 400 mercenaries said to have been recruited by disgruntled ex-patriate Maldivian citizens.

The coup bid thus collapsed in less than 24 hours after the mercenaries had stormed Presidential Palace and national security headquarters in Male, the capital, early yesterday morning.

The Indian forces intercepted one of the two boats from which the mercenaries had launched the attack on Male yesterday and were in hot pursuit of another boat believed to be carrying mercenaries and some hostages including Transport Minister Ahmed Mujuthaba. The second boat spotted on high seas by an Indian naval aircraft and would be intercepted very soon, a foreign office spokesman said here this evening.

The 5000 tonne-capacity boat, spotted on the high seas, is believed to be carrying some rebels, mercenaries and hostages, the spokesman said.

Male airport is safe and there is no report of fighting at present. There is no casualty on the Indian side, he said. Asked about the total strength of Indian troops sent to Male, the spokesman said the first bath sent last night numbered 300. Some more were sent this morning but the exact number was not known,” he said.

Involved in the four hour operation were the Army, Navy and the Air Force. First hand reports said that the national security service headquarters and buildings around it which had witnessed heavy fighting yesterday bore marks of extensive damage. The Indian troops are in control of strategic buildings and points in the city.

Additional Indian troops were rushed to Male after the paratroopers successfully completed their mission. They cordoned off Male and began a house-to-house search to apprehend any possible mercenary in hiding.