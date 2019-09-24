From the archives of the Hindustan Times: September 24

chronicles

Working committee opposed to mass exchange of population (1947)

The Congress Working Committee met for three hour on Tuesday afternoon in Mahatma Gandhi’s room in Birla House, New Delhi, and considered the situation arising out of disorders in the Punjab with particular reference to the refugee problem.

The President, Acharya Kripalani, it is understood, acquainted the Committee with the talks he had had with Mr. Jinnah in Karachi recently, while the Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, explained the steps his Government had taken to suppress lawlessness.

With regard to the evacuation of minorities on a mass scale, it is learnt, the consensus of opinion was that unless checked in time it would involve ‘the transfer of nearly 70,000,000 people, the cost of which would rise to astronomical figures.

Gandhiji attended the meeting which adjourned at 5-40 p.m. to meet again at 2-30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Committee would meet “as long as the clouds in the sky are not cleared,” according to the General Secretary, Mr Shankerrao Deo.

Atomic explosion in Soviet Union (1949)

Washington-President Truman today (September 23) disclosed that an atomic explosion had taken place in Russia “within recent weeks.”

Similar announcements were made in London and Ottawa but no details were given of where or when the explosion took place. It was generally assumed the explosion was an atom bomb. ......

The disclosure coincided with atom talks going on in Washington between Britain, Canada and the U.S.A.

A few hours later, the Soviet Foreign Minister, M Andrei Vyshinsky, was to address the United Nations in reply to the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Acheson, who accused Russia on Wednesday of refusing to co-operate over international control of atomic energy.

The President said: “I believe the American people are to the fullest extent, consistent with national security, entitled to be informed of all developments in the field of atomic energy.

Inquiry into working of the press (1952)

New Delhi- The Government of India today (September 23) announced time composition and the terms of reference of the Press Commission, the decision to appoint which was announced by the President in his address to Parliament on May 16.

The Commission has been appointed “to inquire into the state of the Press and its present and future lines of development,” says a Press ‘communique.’

The Commission, of which Mr. Justice G. S. Rajadhyaksha, of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed Chairman, has wide terms of reference ranging from investigation into control and ownership of newspapers to conditions of employment of working journalists and freedom of the Press and repeal of laws not in consonance with this freedom.

The Commission, which has been set up under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, passed by Parliament in July, is to report to the Government by March 1, 1953, with its recommendations.

The Commission, besides the Chairman, has ten members. They are: Mr. M. Chalapathi Rau, President, Indian Federation of Working Journalists and editor, National Herald (Lucknow); Mr. J. Natarajan, editor. Tribune (Ambala); Acharya Narendra Deva, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Vice- Chancellor, Aligarh University: Mr. C. P, Ramaswami lyer; Mr. A. R. Bhat, President, Indian Languages Newspapers Association; Mr. T. N. Singh, M.P. Mr. Jaipal Singh, MP; Dr V. K. R. V. Rao, head of the Delhi School of Economics; and Mr .P. H. Patwardhan, joint editor, Sadhana (Bombay). Mr. Natarajan will be on the Commission until Mr. A. D. Mani, President, All-India Newspaper Editors’ Conference, joins it on his return from abroad.

