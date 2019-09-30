From the archives of the Hindustan Times: September 30

chronicles

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Japan establishes ties with China (1972)

Peking- China and Japan formally established diplomatic relations effective from today (September 29) and Japan has conceded that Taiwan is an “inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

A joint statement, signed in Peking today between Premier Chou En-lai and Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, said both sides have decided to adopt all necessary measures for the establishment and performance of functions of embassies in each other’s capitals as speedily as possible.

Both sides are also expected to start negotiations for the conclusion of a peace and friendship treaty.

In the nine-point communique, China renounced its demand for indemnities from Japan, which invaded China in 1937 and laid waste the country. Japan recognised Peking as “the sole legal Government of China.”

The communique said the normalization of relations between Tokyo and Peking was not “directed against third countries. Neither should seek hegemony in the Asia Pacific region.” It also said both countries would oppose efforts by any other country or group to do so.

IA Boeing hijacked to Lahore (1981)

New Delhi- Five supporters of the Khalistan movement who hijacked Indian Airlines’ Boeing 737 to Lahore, with 117 passengers aboard today (September 29) has set 10.30 a.m. tomorrow as the deadline for the release of Sant Jarnall Singh Bhindranwale.

The hijackers, all members of the extremist Dal Khalsa, are holding 52 passengers hostage, having earlier released 65 women, children and foreigners, including two air hostesses.

The extremist youths who hijacked the plane at the point of ‘kirpans’, have also demanded half a million dollars as ransom, as also the release of other jailed Sikh leaders.

The Boeing was on its way to Amritsar from New Delhi en route to Srinagar when it was hijacked at about 1 p.m.

UNI, PTI add:

The hijackers are also demanding the supply of a sten gun and discussions on the Khalistan issue under the auspices of Pakistan President Zia-ul Haq.

Pakistan radio said the hijackers had made three demands: release of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, release of other Khalistan activists under detention, and acceptance by the Government of India of Gajender Singh (the hijackers’ leader) as leader of the Khalsa Panchayat.

The demands were presented to a representative of the Indian Embassy at the airport.

The hijackers who were armed with only kirpans have not announced what they will do if the deadline is not met.

Gajendra Singh, an active leader of Dal Khalsa, was reported to be negotiating with the Indian Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr. Natwar Singh and the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Mr G. R. Kathpalia, assisted by other officials of the Embassy and Indian Airlines.

Golden Temple handed over to high priests (1984)

Amritsar - The historic Golden Temple and other buildings in its premises were handed over to the five high priests and the representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee today (September 29), after the Army was completely withdrawn from the complex almost four months after it entered there to flush out terrorists and anti-social elements hiding inside.

The handing-over of the Temple complex became possible after an agreement had been reached at midnight yesterday following a meeting between the senior adviser of the Governor, Mr. R. V. Subramanian, and the priests. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the SGPC and the Akali Dal.

Before the handing-over, the chief of the Budha Dal, Baba Santa Singh, came to the Akal Takht with his Nihang followers and performed “ardas” on the successful completion of the “kar sewa”.

