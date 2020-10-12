e-paper
Cinemas to open with new normal!

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:56 IST
Deep Saxena
Cinemas are set to open from October 15 with strict guidelines
Camera-enabled thermal scanners, tickets on mobiles, staggered intervals, lesser shows and pack food will be the new normal when the movie theatres will open from October 15 after a long gap of over six months due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Lucknow has 10 single-screens and 9 multiplexes out of which only a few are set to throw their gates open from Thursday. Most single screen theatres will open by the month-end or next month.

In a meeting held between cinema owners and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar on Monday, they have been asked to operate with camera-enabled thermal scanners which gives accurate temperature.

“Since it is a costly device so some may delay opening by a few days. Cinema management has to provide a certificate to the district administration that the entire staff had been tested for Covid-19. Besides, it was clarified that even for families also one-seat gap has been made mandatory,” said Ashish Agarwal, president, UP Cinema Exhibitor Federation. The state has 300 single cinemas and 87 multiplexes.

“Besides hand sanitiser and thermal checking, we will also provide face mask if someone turns-up without it and would make patron download Arogya Setu app as both are mandatory. During the staggered intervals, only packed food material will be sold in the lobby area,” he added.

For now, the tickets pricings have been kept the same as pre-Covid days even though the theatres will operate with maximum 50% capacity. Halls will be sanitized after every show while ACs will be maintained at 24-27 degree C while staff will wear gloves and face shields, said Agarwal.

The move has brought cheers on the face of exhibitors and theatre owners. Rajesh Tandon of Novelty said, “We will be procuring camera-enabled thermal scanners and hope to start both Lalbagh and Aliganj theatres from Friday. We have reduced a show so that we can follow the sanitasation guidelines.”

Uday Vikram of Inox, Crown Mall said they were looking forward to start operations from Thursday. However, Pratibha Cinema’s Vikas Jain said they may open the cinema hall from next week as currently there was no new release.

