1,200 leave in second Shramik Special from Hisar to Muzaffarpur

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:30 IST

The second Shramik Special train left with 1,200 migrant labourers of various Haryana districts to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Hisar railway station on Thursday.

Haryana deputy speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa, MLA Kamal Gupta, Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana, DC Hisar Priyanka Soni and SP Ganga Ram Punia flagged off the train.

Total 1,200 migrants from Jind, Kaithal, Gurugram, Karnal, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Panipat, Ambala, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, Dadri and Hansi reached Hisar in 37 Haryana Roadways buses to leave for eight districts of Bihar.

DC Priyanka Soni said the migrant labourers will reach Muzaffarpur, where they will be quarantined and later allowed to go to their homes.

Mayor Sardana, who distributed food, mask and hand sanitiser to the passengers, said, “With the help of various organisations, we prepared meals for the labourers and distributed among them. The administration is also provided them food and one-time meals will be arranged by the Railways as well.”

Jhajjar DC Jitender Kumar said they had got requests from 151 migrant labourers. “We arranged five Haryana Roadways buses to send them to Hisar from Jhajjar,” he added.

A migrant labourer, Rajesh Kumar, said after their health screening in Jhajjar, they were allowed to board the bus. “The administration helped us in every possible way,” he added.

“Shramik Special” train leaves from Ambala Cantonment railway station for Bihar

Amid heavy security and health check-ups, 1,188 migrant labourers from seven districts of Haryana boarded the first “Shramik Special” train from Ambala Cantonment railway station that left for Bihar on Thursday.

The 24-coach train with around 54 passengers in each departed in the evening and is bound for Katihar district. Most of the migrants are from Saharsa, Madhyapura, Supaul, Aria and Purnia districts of Bihar.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “Various teams have provided food packets, sanitisers, water bottles and masks to the travellers. Health check-ups have also been conducted on all of them before entering the station premises. Passengers include labourers from Ambala, Panipat, Bhiwani, Jind, Fatehabad, Hisar and Kaithal districts.”

“They were provided tickets for free and we ensured seating arrangement is such that social distancing is maintained in each compartment,” Sharma added.

Some of the passengers were visibly happy going home and a female passenger thanked a health official after her check-up before entering the station. Railway officials said the train will run via Saharanpur and is expected to reach its destination at 5pm on Friday.

A passenger from Jind said, “I’m going back to my home in Madhyapura after almost six months. I was working at a grain market in Jind’s Mullana and was stuck amid the lockdown. We were told about this special train by the local police and were subsequently brought here by a bus.”

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal)