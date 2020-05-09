e-paper
Home / Cities / 1,316 migrants leave for Bihar in second ‘Shramik Special’ train from Ambala

1,316 migrants leave for Bihar in second ‘Shramik Special’ train from Ambala

The train carried around 85 passengers from Ambala, 173 from Jhajjar, 20 from Karnal, 102 from Narnaul, 12 from Sonepat, 196 from Kurukshetra, 121 from Bhiwani / Tosham, 76 from Rohtak, 404 from Jind, 50 from Charkhi Dadri, 37 from Panipat, 8 from Gurugram, 3 from Yamunanagar, 2 from Faridabad, 3 from Mewat and 24 from Hisar

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The second ‘Shramik Special’ train from the Ambala cantonment railway station left for Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Friday evening carrying as many as 1,316 migrants from various districts of Haryana.
Nodal officer Satinder Siwach said, “Among those sent were migrant labourers from Khagaria, Munger, West Champaran, Begusarai and Bhagalpur districts. They were brought to the cantonment station from across Haryana using roadways buses.”

“Besides, travel tickets, the migrants were also provided food packets, sanitisers, water bottles, and masks,” said the officer while adding, “We followed the same protocol, which was followed on Thursday when the first train carrying 1,188 migrants departed from the station for Bihar’s Katihar.”

