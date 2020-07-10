e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms

₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collected fines worth ₹1.33 lakh since July 4, after it went under a complete lockdown for 10 days.

“We are conducting drives in all four wards and collected ₹1.33 lakh fines from violators. Residents have been fined for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance and travelling in vehicles without emergencies,” PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 165 Covid-19 cases were reported in Panvel, following which the total case count reached to 3,330. The two deaths reported in Panvel on Thursday took the toll to 90.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation reported 239 cases on Thursday, after which its total positive cases went up to 8,518. The death toll surged to 278 after nine deaths were reported on Thursday.

top news
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In