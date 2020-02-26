e-paper
₹1.5 CR LOOT IN DERA Accused fled towards Amritsar after committing crime: Police

The incident took place at 10.30pm on Monday when three robbers entered the dera on the pretext of meeting cashier Mohinder Singh, police had said. The fourth suspect waited in a car, it was learnt.

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Two days after four unidentified persons looted ₹1.5 crore donation money from Dera Baba Jeevan Singh after holding its cashier and gatekeeper captive at gunpoint on Goindwal Sahib road in Tarn Taran town, police on Wednesday said the accused fled towards Amritsar after the heist.

Police said after scanning the CCTV footage, it came to light that one of the suspects was a regular visitor to the dera. A senior police official privy to the investigation said: “We have traced the route through which the accused fled. Soon after looting the money, the accused first fled towards the Muradpura colony and later took the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway. Three men have been caught on the cam.”

Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said they have got some vital clues in the case and the accused will be nabbed soon.

He said the role of insiders is also being probed. “As per the investigation, the accused were aware about the donation money in the dera,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dera on Wednesday deployed personal security guards on its premises.

