₹1.5 lakh robbery case in Ludhiana solved, three arrested

₹1.5 lakh robbery case in Ludhiana solved, three arrested

According to police, all accused are drug addicts and needed money to acquire drugs.

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With the arrest of three persons, the Shimlapuri police on Sunday solved the ₹1.5 lakh robbery case in which a building contractor got looted at gunpoint on September 22.

The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar, 25, Lakesh, 22, and Yuvraj, 22 of the Shimlapuri area. According to police, all accused are drug addicts and needed money to acquire drugs. Accused Sunil Kumar even has a criminal case registered against him.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused from the Shimlapuri area, following a tip-off.

The ASI added that victim Abhimanyu Kumar Mehta, 35, of Chimney road, Shimlapuri, was robbed of ₹1.5 lakh on the night of September 22. Abhimanyu was returning home from a construction site of a cycle factory building in Jaspal Bangar village at around 11.30pm on his bike when the accused intercepted his way, flashed a gun, and threatened to kill him. They robbed him of Rs 1.5 lakh and fled.

No cash and weapon used in the crime have been recovered. The police will produce the accused before the court on Monday.

