1,582 Ganesh mandals get PMC go-ahead

A total of 1,582 Ganesh mandals got the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) encroachment and illegal construction removal department for this year’s Ganeshotsav. The last date for the mandals to register online was August 20.

PMC received 1,901 applications till Tuesday. Two hundred and twenty eight applications were rejected on the grounds of multiple entries and that some of them were outside the PMC jurisdiction. The no objection certificates to 91 mandals is still pending.

The online registration facility was made available this year as last year many mandals had complained of delay in getting permissions from the civic body.

Nitin Sonawane, junior engineer, encroachment and illegal construction removal department, said, “It is a three-step procedure wherein after the mandals apply online, the application first goes to the traffic department, then after scrutiny to the PMC officials and finally to the police, who grants them permission.”

“We received applications from 260 mandals in Kasba Vishrambaug wada ward office, 208 mandals from Wadgaonsheri, Ahmednagar road; 173 mandals from Bhavani peth, 154 from Yerawada, Dhanori; 144 from Hadapsar and Mundhwa and 126 from Dhankawadi among others,” said Sonawane.

The mandals had to submit details of their representatives, including name, email id, mobile number and photos of the president, vice-president, executive president and secretary along with the registration certificate from the charity commissioner, photocopies of various PMC, police permissions and no objection certificates from other authorities concerned.

“This year, we have not received any applications from Ganesh mandals in Pune Cantonment area,” said Sonawane.

