1.7kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:16 IST

Police on Monday seized 1.7 kg of heroin and busted a gang of smugglers who carried drugs in special chambers made in their vehicles through welding.

The recovery came following revelations made by notorious smuggler Gurdit Singh alias Geeta about another peddler Bachittar Singh of Latiawal village in Kapurthala district. On the inputs received by Geeta, the rural police conducted a raid in Chachowal village of Jalandhar where Bachittar had gone. On seeing the police, Bachitter fled the spot where the cops recovered 1.7 kg of heroin.

Addressing a press conference here, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said the rural police had nabbed Geeta, a proclaimed offender, with 54kg poppy husk and Rs 9 lakh drug money on November 22.

He said that during investigation Geeta revealed that they used to carry drugs in special chambers made in their vehicles through welding. He also disclosed that he used to supply consignments of poppy husk to Bachittar.

The SSP said the special cell of Delhi Police has already nabbed Bachittar brother Charanjit Singh and recovered half kg of heroin from his possession.

During the investigation, it also came to light that the special chambers were fabricated by Kamaljit Singh alias Bagga of Saicha village, the SSP said.

He said the welding set which was used by Kamaljit for fabrication of special chambers in trucks to hide drugs has also been seized.