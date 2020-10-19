e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1 killed. 1 injured as truck rams into bike in Mumbra, near Mumbai

1 killed. 1 injured as truck rams into bike in Mumbra, near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:31 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A 28-year-old woman riding pillion died after a speeding truck hit her bike on Monday morning. She was found beneath the truck tyres on Mumbra-Shilphata road. A 22-year-old riding the bike with her suffered serious injuries.

The Shil-Daighar police have registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Monday. The police took both the deceased and the man injured to a hospital.

The biker, Mohammad Shahid Abdul Rafiq Choudhari, and pillion rider, Yasin Choudhary were the motorcycle when a truck hit them from behind near Siddique Tower, Shilphata Road, Mumbra.

Police official said, “The injured bike rider has been shifted to Kalsekar Hospital, Mumbra while Yasin died on the spot and was taken to CSM Hospital, Kalwa. The driver of the truck fled the spot and was arrested later. He was identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 40.”

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In