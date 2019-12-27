1 Rupee Clinic to benefit KDMC-run hospital

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:52 IST

The concept of 1 Rupee Clinic, which is popular at railway stations along Western Railway and Central Railway, will reach civic hospital in Kalyan (East).

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has given a nod to give space at the civic-run Geeta Harkisandas Dalal Hospital, at Ganeshwadi, Kalyan (East), to a private entity to run the 1 Rupee Clinic.

Once functional, this will be the first 1 Rupee Clinic to operate out of a civic hospital. One rupee clinics are generally located at railway stations.

“The idea is to provide healthcare services to the needy at the cheapest rate. One Rupee Clinic has been a successful project, and we are sure it will benefit many people in Kalyan. There are four shops in the hospital building which are lying vacant. The shops can be used for the clinic and services,” said Raju Lavangare, health officer, KDMC.

The civic body has decided to call for an expression of interest from private entities willing to provide the service in the civic hospital. “We will soon call for expressions of interest wherein private entities will be given a period of 15 days to come forward and show interest. Once they apply, we will finalise on an agency and allow them to occupy the space,” Lavangare said.

The selected private entity will have to bear all the expenses incurred for service and facilities provided and will also have to employ its own manpower.

The 1 Rupee Clinic at the civic hospital will have provisions for check-ups at ₹1 and tests for nominal costs ranging from ₹25 to ₹100. It will have two doctors, three sisters and three pharmacists appointed at the clinic.

Two civic hospitals under the KDMC —Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan (West) and Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli — provide outpatient and inpatient services. However, it is not always possible for patients to go to the two hospitals for first aid for accidents, heart attacks, asthma attacks and so on. Geeta Harkisandas Dalal Hospital is walkable distance from Kalyan railway station.

The proposed 1 Rupee Clinic will provide facilities like emergency patient detection in cases of accidents, heart attacks, asthma as well as conduct tests such as electrocardiography, blood sugar detection, nebulisation, blood tests, generic medication facility and sonography. It will also provide first aid for dog and scorpion bites. The clinic will also run a 24-hour pharmacy and outpatient department.

The founder of 1 Rupee Clinic, Rahul Ghule, has decided to apply for the proposed centre. “The concept of 1 Rupee Clinic, which was initiated by me, has gained success at railway stations. I am looking forward to make it available at other places. I will apply for space at the KDMC hospital,” said Dhule.

“The hospital is located in the residential area of Kalyan (East), and if the low-cost healthcare services come up at this hospital, it will benefit many who cannot afford to spend on check-ups and tests,” said Sanika Pillai, 36, a resident of Kolsewadi, Kalyan (East).

In a bid to have better healthcare facilities in the eastern part of Kalyan, former corporator Nitin Nikam had written to civic body chief Govind Bodke to consider his demand to have a 1 rupee clinic in Kalyan (East).