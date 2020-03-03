10 booked for illegal mining, assaulting staff in Raipur Rani

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:36 IST

Police have booked around ten men for allegedly carrying out illegal sand mining in Raipur Rani and attacking mining officials with stones during a raid on Sunday.

A complaint in this regard was submitted by mining guard Shiv Charan. The official told police that on Sunday, at 1.30 pm, he along with the mining department team visited Raipur Rani to inspect illegal sand mining reportedly going on at Mouli river.

Police said as per mining officials, they found some men mining sand near the riverbed and filling it in a tractor trolley. When the mining team rushed to the spot, the accused persons tried to flee with the tractor trolley. Sub-inspector (SI) Sushil Kumar, investigating official in the case, said that as per mining officials, the tractor trolley got stuck due to excessive sand loaded in it. “The accused separated the tractor from the trolley, and later pelted stones on the mining team in a bid to take away the trolley stuck there. When the team reached them, they sped away in the tractor,” said the SI.

The mining officials then informed local police following which the accused fled the spot. Police said as per initial investigation, the owner of the trolley was identified as Kuldeep alias Pola of Mauli village and his accomplices were identified as Sindar, Kisu, Aman, Neeraj and five other unidentified men. “The trolley was pulled out with the help of a JCB machine and was impounded. investigation has been initiated,” said the SI.

A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Mines and Minerals Act at Raipur Rani police station.

As per data available with district administration, a total of 47 illegal sand mining cases were registered in 2019, eight more than the number recorded in 2018. The data revealed that 202 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities were seized during inspection and a fine of ₹30.42 lakh was deposited in the government treasury.