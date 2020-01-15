e-paper
10 days on, wife confesses to killing retired naval officer

10 days on, wife confesses to killing retired naval officer

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:31 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Ten days after a retired naval officer was found burnt to death in his house at Badlapur, his wife, who had gone missing since then, was found in Pune on Tuesday.

Guddu Singh, 50, and his wife Sunita Yadav, 38, came to Badlapur from Delhi on January 4. They wanted to sell their flat located at Barrage Road, a posh area in Badlapur.

Around 1.30am on January 5, neighbours saw smoke billowing from the third floor flat and alerted the police. They broke open the door to find Singh’s charred body.

The police did not find anyone else in the flat.

Initially, the police registered an accidental death report. Senior police inspector LM Sariputre said, “Initially, we had registered an accidental death report. We sent body for autopsy and started going through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras footage.”

“In one of the footage, we saw a woman board a taxi. She looked like Singh’s wife Sunita Yadav. We got the all the details of the vehicle. We also took statements of the couple’s relatives, some of whom are in Pune. They told us that Yadav has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune.”

The police team reached and found that she had sustained burn injuries on her leg and hand.

“After questioning, Yadav confessed that she brought her husband to their Badlapur flat with the intention of killing him. On January 5 night, she poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. She also sustained burn injuries,” said Sariputre.

The relatives told the police that the couple used to fight often.

Their two children live in Pune with Yadav and Singh lived in Delhi. He would visit Pune once a week.

A police officer said, “Yadav is in hospital so we couldn’t interrogate her properly. After she is discharged from the hospital, we will arrest her and investigate the case. We are yet to get details about motive for killing Singh.”

