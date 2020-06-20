e-paper
10 fresh cases reported from Mohali, taking the count to 218

10 fresh cases reported from Mohali, taking the count to 218

There are 77 active cases in the district, as 138 patients have recovered and three people have succumbed to the disease so far

Jun 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ten more people, including five women and a seven-year-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mohali on Saturday, taking the district’s count to 218.

There are 77 active cases in the district, as 138 patients have recovered and three people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Three of the patients are direct contacts of patients from the hotpost Bapu Dham Colony in neighbouring Chandigarh: two women, aged 18 and 25, and a youth, aged 20, of Baltana, Zirakpur.

A 53-year-old man of Lalru and a 54-year-old woman of Kharar are also contacts of positive cases.

Three have travel history: a 57-year-old man of Chanalo in Kurali, who had returned from Delhi, and a 35-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl, also of Kurali, who had recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining two are a 52-year-old man of Sector 91, who is suffering from influenza like illness, and a 67-year-old woman of Mundi Kharar, who is a heart patient and now admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said besides keeping track of people returning from outside, especially Delhi, the health department has another challenging task to trace contacts of those residing in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh.

