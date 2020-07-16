e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 10 held for assaulting Janakpuri resident, chopping off his finger

10 held for assaulting Janakpuri resident, chopping off his finger

The accused had an old rivalry with the victim

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ten persons have been arrested for attacking a Janakpuri resident and chopping off his index finger over an old rivalry.

The incident took place when the victim, Anil Kumar, was returning home on late Wednesday night. As per the victim, when he reached near Moti Nagar, the accused started trailing him and hit his scooter with their SUV, following which he fell down on the road. The accused then started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and chopped off his finger.

The accused have been identified as Johny, Danny, Vishal, Aman, Jonty – all residents of EWS Colony. Five of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

Sub-Inspector Sunita Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) , 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

top news
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm tomorrow
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
Odisha orders 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts as Covid-19 cases spiral
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In