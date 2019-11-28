e-paper
10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in HP’s Sirmaur

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

At least 10 people were injured when a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division.

Two of the injured are in a serious condition and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.

