10 isolation coaches are ready to accommodate patients in Ambala

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:43 IST

A mock drill was conducted by departments concerned at Ambala cantonment railway station on Thursday in the 12 modified coaches that arrived in Ambala this week from Jagadhari workshop in Yamunanagar.

The railways, earlier this month, had decided to modify existing train coaches into isolation wards due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, ten isolation coaches plus two service coaches have been set up at the Ambala station. Each isolation coach has a capacity to accommodate 16 patients at once. While one service coach is kept reserved for medical and ancillary staff, the other will be used for donning and doffing process.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said, “Railways is making efforts to ensure unabated supply/transportation of essential goods. Apart from that, the division is materialising existing resources to extend assistance against coronavirus.”

As reported earlier, in these coaches, the middle berth of each ward has been removed for better occupation and the lower portion of compartment is plugged with plyboards for better flooring. Each ward has been provided with bottle holders, electric points for medical instruments and air curtains. There is a provision of 415 volt of external supply as well.

The railways has converted four available toilets into two bathrooms. Hand shower, buckets and mugs have been provided in each bathroom. The railways had said that coaches will be sanitised regularly and proper arrangements regarding the meals, security and medical facilities will be made. The staff attending the coaches will also be equipped with personal protective equipment kits.