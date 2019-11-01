10 lakh sweaters distributed to students in 51 districts, says UP govt

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:47 IST

The state government on Friday tried to clear the air on the controversy over the alleged non-distribution of free sweaters to students of government-run primary and upper primary schools ahead of winter.

The government said around 10 lakh sweaters were distributed in 51 districts across the state by October 31. Last year, government had drawn flak for not being able to distribute sweaters even after onset of winter season.

District committees invited tenders through union government’s GEM portal (Government e-market place) in 51 districts this time.

The government claimed that after clearing technical and financial bids, sweaters were purchased at less than estimated cost of Rs 200 per sweater.

In a statement issued on Friday, the government clarified that tenders for the purchase of sweaters were invited again in the remaining 24 districts across the state due to technical problems in the GEM portal.

This process would be completed by November 10 and, thereafter, procurement and distribution of sweaters to students would start in these 24 districts.

The government has also extended the deadline to November 30 for the district magistrates of remaining 24 districts to distribute sweaters.

After BJP came to power in the state in March 2017, the government added sweaters, shoes and socks in the ‘free distribution of dress scheme’ to primary and upper primary students of government-run schools. During the previous regime, only school dress was distributed to students.

The entire exercise is aimed at ensuring that large number of children attend primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Uttar Pradesh tops the country in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) when it comes to placing orders on the Government e-marketplace (GeM).

However, the state trails top-ranking Delhi in terms of the number of orders placed.

The Yogi government has issued instructions for procuring through GeM and pursuing e-tendering only for such goods that are not available on the portal.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:47 IST