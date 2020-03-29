10 migrants found hiding in milk tanker headed to Rajasthan

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:16 IST

Ten migrants, including women and children, were found hiding inside a Rajasthan-bound milk tanker on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the van, Ganeshsingh Devisingh Rajput, 21, has been booked under section 188 (disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of Motor Vehicle Act. The police have seized the tanker, while the migrants have been asked to stay in an open ground near Talasari police station for the night.

All the migrants are daily wage labourers, who along with their children were travelling to Gogunda village in Udaipur from Dombivli. They were nabbed near Talasari Phatak in Palghar when the police was checking vehicles. “We found that one of the overhead lids was open for ventilation. This raised suspicion and we searched the tanker and found the 10 people, including children, huddled inside the compartments,” said inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station.