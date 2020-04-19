e-paper
Home / Cities / 10 more test positive in Punjab, tally 244

10 more test positive in Punjab, tally 244

Six fresh cases in Jalandhar, four members of a family infected in Mohali

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ten fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 244.

In Jalandhar, six more people, all male, tested positive, with the district’s tally reaching 47.

Of the six, five patients are co-workers of a 40-year-old from the Raja Garden area who was found positive earlier. They are a 27-year-old resident of Pacca Bagh, a 29-year-old of Jyoti Chowk locality, a 36 -year-old of New Moti Nagar, a 39 -year-old of Santokhpura Mohalla and a 42 -year-old of New Dashmesh Nagar.

The district administration started the process to seal these localities to control the virus spread.

Also, 65-year-old man of Basti Danishmana area, who was suffering from severe acute respiratory infection, tested positive.

Health department officials said the 40-year-old from Raja Garden has so far infected at least 8 persons, including his daughter and a one-year-old nephew.

Of a total of 915 samples collected in the district, including some repeat ones, 675 have tested negative and results of 179 samples are still awaited.

“We are tracing the close contacts of the infected patients,” a health official said.

The district has the second highest number of cases in Punjab after Mohali, where 61 positive cases have been reported so far.

2-month- old among 4 found positive in Mohali

In Mohali, four members of a family, including a two-month- old girl, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 61.

The four are family members and relatives of a 30-year-old hospital attendant posted in the communicable diseases ward of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who was tested positive on Friday.

Those tested positive include his 26-year-old wife, two-month-old daughter, a 20- year-old brother-in-law and the mother-in-law aged 60. All stay in a one-room accommodation in Adarash Nagar locality of Nayagaon in Mohali district.

The 26-year-old woman and her daughter are admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, while her mother and brother were admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

