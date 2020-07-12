10 plasma donors in city as of July 12

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:12 IST

PUNE The repeated appeal by the district administration for plasma donation has been met with a lukewarm response, at best, in Pune.

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar states that only 10 cured Covid-19 patients in the city have donated plasma, as of July 12.

People who have fully recovered from Covid-19 have immunisers in their plasma that can combat the virus.

This patient plasma is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with severe Covid-19 infection, or those found by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of improvement to critical diseases.

Mhaisekar said, “Ten people have donated plasma and I am really thankful to them. Although this figure can change as we received more queries after my appeal to the citizens of Pune. The state government has a policy where the plasma will be used to treat critical as well as mild patients who are on the verge of recovery. I do not think that there is any need of having a fear of weakness within recovered individuals of Covid-19. If they come forward, they can save a life and they should not hesitate for plasma donation as it is just like blood donation. We have created a database in Sassoon hospital where we have categorised every blood type like a plasma bank for more organised records of these donations.”

Plasma is the liquid remnant of blood that remains after red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and other cellular elements are removed. Donation can be made at Sassoon Hospital as well as Poona Hospital. A person who is fully recovered from Covid-19 is eligible to donate plasma after at least two weeks of recovery.