10 police personnel join traffic department

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:53 IST

Noida: After a long wait, the Noida traffic police on Thursday got 10 personnel for traffic management in Noida and Greater Noida. The police personnel were sent from Surajpur police lines to the Noida traffic police office in Sector 14A. They will be deployed for traffic management after three days of behavioural training.

In June, UP director general of police OP Singh had said the government would provide 450 traffic police personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that in the first phase, 272 additional traffic personnel will be deployed in Noida in a few days. “We have started deploying police personnel and have the required manpower. The 272 traffic police personnel will be deployed in the next few days. They will be given three days training before their deployment at different crossings and traffic junctions,” he said.

However, only 10 police personnel had reported to traffic department on Thursday. Vishwendra Baliyan is one of the 10 newly deployed traffic police personnel in Noida. “I was earlier with Aligarh police. I worked at the local police station with the civil police. I was in Surajpur police lines for one month before being shifted to Noida,” he said. Baliyan said he has not worked in the traffic police department and behavioural training would be beneficial.

Once the traffic department’s manpower increases, they will be deployed in two shifts from morning to evening, covering around 100 crossings and T-Points in Noida and Greater Noida. The traffic presence will be mandatory throughout the day at MP-1 Road, MP-2 Road, MP-3 Road, NSEZ, Udyog Marg, Bhangel, Kulesra, DSC Road, Pari Chowk

At present, the department has 155 traffic cops who manage traffic, issue fines, and also do office work. Gautam Budh Nagar district has 6.55 lakh registered vehicles. The traffic police has increased its dependency on technology and installed cameras at different places to issue fines due to a lack of manpower in recent years.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:53 IST