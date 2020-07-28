e-paper
100,000 vacancies posted on govt's job portal: Kejriwal

100,000 vacancies posted on govt’s job portal: Kejriwal

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:27 IST
New Delhi: A day after launching a job portal to connect potential employers with people who lost their jobs during the lockdown, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the website has received posts about more than 100,000 vacancies.

“On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4,294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs through this initiative,” Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

The portal is one of the several initiatives by the Delhi government that were designed following recommendations of a 12-member committee set up by the government earlier this month to chalk out plans focussed on revising Delhi’s economy after the pandemic.

