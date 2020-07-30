11 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal as state’s total tally climbs to 2,414

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 17:09 IST

Eleven people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,414 in Himachal Pradesh.

The state now has 1,014 active cases.

Three cases each have been reported from Shimla and Una districts, while one case each has been reported from Bilaspur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Solan districts.

Shimla chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Surekha Chopda said a resident of Jakhu locality in Shimla, his wife and his daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. They had come in contact with a woman relative who was diagnosed with coronavirus infection recently. Contact tracing has been initiated. Their house help has been quarantined at home.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said that so far, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in state and 1,371 patients have recovered.

Solan remains the worst hit district with 594 cases, followed by Kangra with 444 cases. Sirmaur has 305 cases, Hamirpur 304, Una 198, Shimla 162, Mandi 133, Chamba 103, Bilaspur 88, Kinnaur 45, and Kullu has 34 cases. With four Covid-19 cases till date, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.

HP secretariat employees accuse admn of not taking precautions

Accusing Himachal Pradesh secretariat administration for not taking precautions after several employees tested positive, the staff has refused to continue their work and demanded that the building should be sealed.

The employees staged a protest in Chotta Shimla outside the secretariat building on Thursday.

HP Secretariat Services Employee Association said they had urged the administration to seal the building since the first case was reported in the office. They said they were assured of it but the administration did not do anything.

They said the Himachal Pradesh University, high court and income tax department in Railway Board Building were also sealed when cases were reported but no such action was taken in the secretariat.

Meanwhile, the CM branch from room number 10 to 110 and room number 119, 128 and 129 in the secretariat has been sealed after an employee tested positive on Wednesday.