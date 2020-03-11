11-year-old accidentally throws cleaning acid on 8-year-old celebrating Holi in Pune 

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:17 IST

PUNE An eight-year-old boy was badly injured on Tuesday, March 10, when his friend accidentally threw acid on him, as the two were celebrating Holi.

The incident happened in Sangvi and the boy, who sustained 15 per cent burn injuries, is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the Sangvi police, the families of both the boys are neighbours.

On Tuesday morning at 8am, the boys were playing with colour near a construction site in the area. There was a bucket with liquid on the floor, which the 11-year-old boy picked up and threw on the 8-year-old. The liquid in the bucket was cleaning acid.

The injured boy was immediately rushed to hospital and the Sangvi police have lodged a complaint under section 285 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Both the minors live next to each other in Old Sangvi. It was an acid-like substance and the eight-year-old boy got burnt. We have lodged an FIR and our investigation is on,” said Dnyaneshwar Sable, senior police inspector, Sangvi police station.

