11-year-old girl, man die of electrocution in Thane

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:59 IST

Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were electrocuted at Kalwa in Thane after coming in contact with a live wire on Monday night. Both were taken to Kalwa hospital where they were declared dead.

Arjun Rathode, 30, and Dipshika Adulse, 11, were residents of Ashtavinayak chawl.

“Around 10.30pm, Rathode was illegally trying to get electricity. As he was pulling the wire with a stick, the live wire fell on him as well on an 11-year-old girl playing nearby,” said a senior police official from Kalwa police station.

They were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji hospital, Kalwa, but were declared dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered.

